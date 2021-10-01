HomeRegionalNews

Boxing legend Mike Tyson ‘lands a punch’ in Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's debut Hindi film 'Liger' will see American boxing legend Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.

By Glamsham Bureau
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Hindi film ‘Liger’ will see American boxing legend Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.

The announcement was made by Vijay on his social media account earlier this week when he tweeted: “We promised you Madness! We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – #LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet

- Advertisement -

The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON. #Namaste TYSON.”

The actor also uploaded a promotional video along with the announcement, welcoming the boxing champ.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie also stars Ananya Panday.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSalman Khan seen pulling Asim Riaz’s leg in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ promo
Next articleKanupriya unties the knot on being the bride's mom in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,965FansLike
44,224FollowersFollow
6,271FollowersFollow
57,512FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv