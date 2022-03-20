- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ single from Vijay starrer ‘Beast’ released

By Glamsham Bureau
'Jolly O Gymkhana' single from Vijay starrer 'Beast' released
Vijay and Pooja Hegde in Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

The team of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Beast’, featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has released ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’, the second single from the film, much to the delight of fans.

Music for the song has been composed by Anirudh, the lyrics of which have been penned by Ku Karthik.

- Advertisement -

Actor Vijay himself has sung the number which looks to spread optimism and positivity. The song, which was released a little after 6 p.m. on Saturday, garnered a whopping 37,000 likes on YouTube in a matter of just 10 minutes of being released.

Shot by Manoj Paramahamsa, the film will also feature director Selvaraghavan, actors Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Liliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vika, among others.

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the day, the team of ‘Beast’ released a hilarious promo video ahead of the release of ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’.

It became an instant hit with several people including celebrities expressing their appreciation for the fun-filled promo.

- Advertisement -
Previous article2nd Test: Australia take control of second Test against Pakistan
Next articleMotorsports veteran Musa Sherif felicitated for 300 caps
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Rashami Desai

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,245FansLike
50,302FollowersFollow
6,857FollowersFollow
59,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US