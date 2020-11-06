Celebrate Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan’s birthday with these movies

Advtg.

Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan rings in his 66th birthday on 7th November and while everyone showers him with love and best wishes, let’s celebrate some of his finest work and pathbreaking performances we are still in awe of.

Catch these amazing movies and shows including the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

Vishwaroopam (Tamil)

When Nirupama tries to find a reason to divorce her husband Vishva, little does she know that her simpleton of a husband has connections with a dark and dangerous world. And when she discovers this, all the hell breaks loose.

Vishwaroopam

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat.

Vishwaroopam 2 (Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam)

It’s a battle of brain, brawn, and emotions for RAW agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri struggling between the task of eliminating his nemesis, and maintaining his personal life.

Vishwaroopam 2

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur.

Thoongaa Vanam (Tamil)

Diwakar, an IRS officer in the Narcotics Control Bureau, finds his life falling apart when a powerful drug lord kidnaps his son.

Thoongaa Vanam

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Kishore, Sampath Raj, Yugi Sethu.

Aadu Puli Aatam (Tamil)

A young man dreams of becoming a cop, but ends up heading a gang of thieves. When he comes to know that his associates are much worse than thieves, he joins the police force. Cast: Kamal Haasan, Sripriya, Rajinikanth, Sangeetha.

Abhay (Hindi)

Ill-treated and abused during childhood, two brothers grow up with different ideologies. Years later, a twist of fate puts them against each other. Cast: Kamal Haasan, Raveena Tandon, Manisha Koirala