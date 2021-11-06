Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kurup’ cleared with U/A certificate

- Advertisement -

Director Srinath Rajendran’s eagerly awaited Malayalam film, ‘Kurup’, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has been cleared with a U/A certificate. The movie has a run time of two hours and 36 minutes.

Scheduled to hit the screens on November 12, ‘Kurup’ has triggered immense interest in fans of Malayalam cinema across the world, as its story is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, a man identified as India’s longest-hunted fugitive.

The film will also go down in history as being the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The promo will be screened on November 10 at 8.10 p.m. on the world’s tallest structure.

Featuring Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anupama Parameshwaran, among others, the film also holds the distinction of being the first Indian film to launch NFT collectibles.