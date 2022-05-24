scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kannada actress Chaitra Hallikeri lodges FIR against father-in-law, husband

By Glamsham Bureau
Kannada actress Chaitra Hallikeri lodges FIR against father-in-law, husband
Kannada actress Chaitra Hallikeri _ news agency pic
- Advertisement -

Kannada actress Chaitra Hallikeri has lodged an FIR against her father-in-law and husband accusing them of misusing her bank account, police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the actress stated that the duo has taken a gold loan through her account without her knowledge.

- Advertisement -

The Branch manager of South Indian Bank had also connived with the accused, the complaint states.

She is getting life threats from her husband and father-in-law after she approached the police, Chaitra alleged.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, she had lodged a police complaint against her husband Balaji Pothraj for allegedly assaulting her, police said.

The actress had acted in “Gurushishyaru” and “Sri Danamma Devi” movies. The police have lodged a case under IPC Sections 468, 406, 409, 420, 506, 34.

- Advertisement -

Jayalakshmipuram police in Mysuru city have lodged a complaint and investigating the case.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleShweta Tripathi Sharma connects with her character in 'Escaype Live'
Next articleBruce Springsteen, 'E Street' band announce 2023 tour
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Kiara Advani

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,622FansLike
52,216FollowersFollow
7,062FollowersFollow
59,998FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US