- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Washington Sundar and Nani’s Chat garners online attention

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

A friendly banter between Telugu star Nani and cricketer Washington Sundar, who will play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition of the Tata IPL, is fast winning hearts on Twitter.

On Friday, the official Twitter handle of the Sunrises Hyderabad put out pictures of Washington Sundar joining the team and beginning practice for the upcoming edition of the IPL that is scheduled to start on March 26.

- Advertisement -

Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted, “Ante aa Sundaram June lo vastadu, ee Sundar training kuda start chesadu. Orange Army! Ready To Rise! TATA IPL” which means “That Sundar (Referring to Nani’s character in his upcoming Telugu film ‘Ante Sundaraniki’), will arrive in June while this Sundar has even begun his training.”

Actor Nani responded to this tweet, with a tweet of his own. He said, “All the best Sundar. From Sundar :)”

- Advertisement -

Now, cricketer Washington Sundar has responded to Nani’s tweet. He said,” Thank you Sundara Prasad. From Sundar Washi. Best wishes for ‘Ante Sundaraniki’.”

The conversation is fast winning the hearts on the Internet.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBadshah, Bharti Singh win Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2021
Next articlePriyanka Chopra’s celebrates Holi with Nick Jonas, shares festivity pics
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Karan Kundrra

Pragya Jaiswal

Kriti Sanon

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,329FansLike
50,234FollowersFollow
6,854FollowersFollow
59,560FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US