Washington Sundar and Nani’s Chat garners online attention

A friendly banter between Telugu star Nani and cricketer Washington Sundar, who will play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition of the Tata IPL, is fast winning hearts on Twitter.

On Friday, the official Twitter handle of the Sunrises Hyderabad put out pictures of Washington Sundar joining the team and beginning practice for the upcoming edition of the IPL that is scheduled to start on March 26.

Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted, “Ante aa Sundaram June lo vastadu, ee Sundar training kuda start chesadu. Orange Army! Ready To Rise! TATA IPL” which means “That Sundar (Referring to Nani’s character in his upcoming Telugu film ‘Ante Sundaraniki’), will arrive in June while this Sundar has even begun his training.”

Actor Nani responded to this tweet, with a tweet of his own. He said, “All the best Sundar. From Sundar :)”

All the best sundar 👍🏼

From

Sundar 🙂 https://t.co/ht6yD6qRup — Nani (@NameisNani) March 18, 2022

Now, cricketer Washington Sundar has responded to Nani’s tweet. He said,” Thank you Sundara Prasad. From Sundar Washi. Best wishes for ‘Ante Sundaraniki’.”

The conversation is fast winning the hearts on the Internet.