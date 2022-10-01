Chiranjeevi inaugurates Allu Studio on the birth centenary of Allu Arjun’s grandfather, late Allu Ramalingaiah

The pan India superstar Allu Arjun is truly growing ahead with time. Recently while marking the 100th anniversary of Allu Arjun’s grandfather, the late Allu Ramalingaiah, the actor inaugurated his Allu Studio while the superstar Chiranjeevi attended the event as the Chief guest.

The actor shared a glimpse of the inauguration ceremony that was recently held in Hyderabad. While the actor wore an off-white Kurta pyajama at the event, Chiranjeevi was seen wearing a formal sky blue shirt while they were captured during the ribbon cutting. The actor wrote the caption, “Launch of ALLU studios on the Centenary year of my grand father Shri Allu Ramalingaiah. Our beloved foundation. The man who changed the course of our lives. We will always miss him . #ARG100”

Recently, Allu Arjun visited Amritsar with his family to celebrate his wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday. The actor visited the Golden Temple and the Attari border and spent time with the BSF Jawans.

On the work front, While Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for his next, the makers of Pushpa recently shared the progress on the second part of Pushpa as they had started working on the film with a Pooja ceremony that they organized in the presence of the team members.