Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan hosted a star studded felicitation event for two time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu at their residence

- Advertisement -

Our very own world champion Badminton player PV Sindhu brought pride to our country all over again, winning her second medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Our Mega father and son duo didn’t leave any stone unturned in acknowledging her efforts and laurels. What seemed like a grand scale award function of Tollywood, Mega Star and Mega Power Star hosted a felicitation party for PV Sindhu at her residence. The Creme de la Creme of the industry were in attendance to celebrate Sindhu and her achievements. Ram Charan shared a video that chronicled the event that it was.

- Advertisement -

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan can be seen cherishing the Bronze Medal with great pride and joy along with other celebrities who attended the event.

Chiranjeevi felicitated her with a shawl and put the medal back on her neck. He spoke about how Sindhu’s winnings were no mean feat and appreciated her for the same. Sindhu too thanked him and his family for all the love and wishes.