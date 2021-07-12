Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan resume shooting ‘Acharya’

Adv.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan resume shooting of Mega movie ‘Acharya’ after pausing for a few months due to Covid-19 second wave. The production house released a poster where Ram Charan can be seen sharp in a seinna colour shirt, brown trousers, traditional pale orange scarf and sporting a classic handle bar moustache. Ram Charan’s character is called Siddha and he said to be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Almost 90 percent of the shoot was completed before the Lockdown 2.0. The team will complete the remaining 10 percent in the coming days.

‘Acharya’ is touted to be an action-drama film, which has already created a sensation with his teaser. Mega Star and Mega Power star will be seen together in full-fledged roles for the first time.

The movie also stars Kajal Agarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood. The film is bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Mani Sharma is composing music for the film.

‘Acharya’ was supposed to release in May 2021 but with soaring Covid-19 cases during the second wave, the movie’s release date got pushed indefinitely.