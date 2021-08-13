Chiranjeevi starts shooting for Jayam Mohan Raja’s next

- Advertisement -

Megastar Chiranjeevi has started shooting his next film. His next, tentatively titled ‘Chiru153’, started shooting on Friday.

Director Jayam Mohan Raja who was waiting for this moment for a long time has updated the same on his Twitter account.

“With the blessings of parents and well wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one. Getting set with an amazing team (sic),” Jayam wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a picture of himself with DOP Nirav Shah, Art Director Suresh S Rajan, and Stunt Master Silva.

Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good films, Thaman is the music director for the movie.