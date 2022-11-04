Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya' to feature a special song starring Urvashi Rautela

Director Bobby Kolli’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Waltair Veerayya’, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead, will have a special song featuring Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

Sources had earlier disclosed that the film will have a mass number on both Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja which was shot recently in Hyderabad.

Now, sources say that the movie will also have a special song shot on megastar Chiranjeevi and glamorous diva Urvashi Rautela. The song is shot on a huge set erected for the purpose.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the foot-tapping number that will have high retention value.

Top choreographer Sekhar master has choreographed this pulsating number. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this film on a lavish scale.

The film has Shruti Haasan playing the heroine opposite Chiranjeevi.

Billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, while G.K. Mohan is the co-producer.

Arthur A. Wilson cranks the camera, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and A.S. Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogues are written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

‘Waltair Veerayya’ will be hitting the screens for Sankranti, 2023.