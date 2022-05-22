scorecardresearch
Court stops screening of Rajasekhar-starrer 'Shekar' in theatres

A court order has been issued to stop the screening of 'Shekar' in theatres with effect from 4.30 p.m., Sunday, May 22, until further notice, said actor Rajasekhar.

By Glamsham Bureau
The local court has ordered that screening of ‘Shekar’ be cancelled everywhere, citing the film’s total negative rights being attached. A financial disagreement has triggered the situation.

Following the court order, Rajasekhar took to social media to claim that the film’s screenings had been halted because of a conspiracy. Rajasekhar’s note reads: “Shekar is everything for me and my family. We worked very hard to bring this film to the audience. Shekar was garnering such a great response, but today,” he added, “Just out of spite, some people have conspired and stopped our film from screening. Cinema is our life, this film especially was our hope.. I’ve run out of things to say. I can only hope that this film will eventually get the visibility and appreciation that it truly deserves.”

‘Shekar’, Rajasekar’s latest film, was released in theatres a few days ago. The film, directed by his wife Jeevitha Rajashekar, has received positive reviews from critics.

