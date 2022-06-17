Cover of 'Hrudayama' from 'Major' by Pawan Kalyan's son Akira goes viral

- Advertisement -

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan has released another blockbuster song’s piano cover version, after recently demonstrating his musical talent by playing ‘Dosti’ on the piano.

Renu Desai, the proud mother of Akira Nandan, shared a video of Akira performing ‘Hridayama’ from Adivi Sesh’s hit movie ‘Major’ on the piano, via her Instagram page.

Adivi Sesh, who portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in ‘Major’, also shared the viral video and complimented Akira for his outstanding performance.

“Thank you dear #Akira for sending me this. Heart is full. Love you.. @SricharanPakala Check out Akira’s beautiful cover rendition of #Hrudayama/#Saathiya”, Adivi Sesh’s tweeted.

Netizens have praised the young boy’s talent, and the video has gone viral on social media. Akira has been one of the most discussed star kids in recent times.