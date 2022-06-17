scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Cover of 'Hrudayama' from 'Major' by Pawan Kalyan's son Akira goes viral

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan has released another blockbuster song’s piano cover version, after recently demonstrating his musical talent by playing ‘Dosti’ on the piano.

Renu Desai, the proud mother of Akira Nandan, shared a video of Akira performing ‘Hridayama’ from Adivi Sesh’s hit movie ‘Major’ on the piano, via her Instagram page.

- Advertisement -

Adivi Sesh, who portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in ‘Major’, also shared the viral video and complimented Akira for his outstanding performance.

“Thank you dear #Akira for sending me this. Heart is full. Love you.. @SricharanPakala Check out Akira’s beautiful cover rendition of #Hrudayama/#Saathiya”, Adivi Sesh’s tweeted.

- Advertisement -

Netizens have praised the young boy’s talent, and the video has gone viral on social media. Akira has been one of the most discussed star kids in recent times.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJugJugg Jeeyo – Nain Ta Heere Song Lyrics starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani
Next articleAyan Mukerji reveals why he works with Ranbir Kapoor so often
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nora Fatehi

Pragya Jaiswal

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,448FansLike
52,777FollowersFollow
7,179FollowersFollow
60,046FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US