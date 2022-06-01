scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Daler Mehndi shares emotional message, Kapil Sharma recalls his meeting with KK

By Glamsham Bureau
Daler Mehndi shares emotional message, Kapil Sharma recalls his meeting with KK
Daler Mehndi
- Advertisement -

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi said the untimely death of popular singer KK on Tuesday night in Kolkata, at a time when the country was still reeling under the shock of Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, was “another huge loss”.

“It’s very sad. He was such a simple, shy private person,” Daler Mehndi tweeted: “It’s a big loss for the Indian music industry. I have always admired his sense of music. May he rest in peace. May God give strength to all his fans and family.”

- Advertisement -

“These are grave times for the music world,” the Punjabi pop star added, while referring to KK’s achievements and how it will create “a void in the world of music”.

Star comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to post his tribute in Hindi. He said: “We met some time ago. What a beautiful evening it was. I didn’t know that meeting would be the last. Heart is very sad. God bless you. You will always be in our hearts. Goodbye, brother Om Shanti #KK.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKate Miner, Jason Canela to star in horror-thriller 'Stay Safe'
Next articleSinger Rupankar Bagchi trolled for anti-KK comments just before death
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Rashami Desai

Pragya Jaiswal

Kajal Aggarwal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,249FansLike
52,450FollowersFollow
7,111FollowersFollow
60,089FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US