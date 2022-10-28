“Dancing is in our flesh & blood,” said Jr. NTR in Japan

While promoting S S Rajamouli’s RRR in Japan last week, Jr. NTR spoke profoundly about the importance of dance and music in India’s culture. During a recent interview in Japan, NTR Jr. remarked, “We, Indians, never really complain about dance, we are born with dancing right from the time we come out of our mother’s womb. Dancing is embedded in our flesh and blood so you won’t often find us complaining about it.”

He further added, “In order to gain interest in dance you should learn to love dance first. We have some really great dancers and choreographers in the Telugu film industry, one of them is Prabhudeva who is still called Indian Michael Jackson.”

Perhaps, for this reason, S S Rajamouli made NTR Jr dance to the globally popular song “Naatu Naatu.” The actor’s fans were overwhelmed to meet him and enjoyed NTR interacting with him during the premiere of his blockbuster film ‘RRR’ which was released on 21st October in Japan.

On the work front, NTR Jr will be seen in Koratala Siva’s NTR30 and Prashanth Neel’s NTR31.