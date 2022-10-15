scorecardresearch
Dhanush, Prabhas shower praise on Kannada film 'Kantara'

Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas are the latest to have showered praise on director Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed Kannada film, 'Kantara'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas are the latest to have showered praise on director Rishab Shetty’s critically acclaimed Kannada film, ‘Kantara’.

While Dhanush took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the film calling it ‘Mindblowing’, Prabhas took to Instagram to register that he had watched the film a second time.

Dhanush said, ” ‘Kantara’…A Mind blowing!! A must watch… Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless.”

Prabhas said, “Watched ‘Kantara’ for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!”

The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, ‘Kantara’ has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

