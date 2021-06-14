Dhanush was mentor for 'Jagame Thandhiram' songs: Composer Santhosh Narayanan

Adv.

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) Composer Santhosh Narayanan of the upcoming Dhanush starrer “Jagame Thandhiram”, says that the actor has been like a mentor during the creation of the film’s soundtrack.

The National Award-winning actor is also a known singer and lyricist. Santhosh reveals Dhanush helped bring out the musical elements best suited for the “Jagame Thandhiram” album.

“I have always told him that he is one of the best pop music artistes in India. Probably one of the best. He can do totally different films simultaneously. He can also write. He can also create a song like ‘Rowdy Baby’. He has the great knack of understanding what people like in this day and age. For ‘Jagame Thandhiram’, I would send him songs, and although he has had so many big hits, he would stick to what this film needed. He was more of a mentor for the songs of ‘Jagame Thandhiram’. Though he doesn’t accept it, I would call him the mentor of this album,” Santhosh said.

Adv.

The crime drama film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, along with Kalaiyarasan and Joju George. The film marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo, and is set to release on Netflix June 18.

–IANS

ym/vnc