Diljit Dosanjh turns producer with Honsla Rakh

Actor, singer, songwriter, television presenter Diljit Dosanjh is turning film producer. He is launching his production company – Story Time Productions.
Diljit Dosanjh starts the shoot of his very first film titled ‘Honsla Rakh’ as a producer, in Vancouver, Canada.
‘Honsla Rakh’ is a Punjabi language feature film starring leading punjab stars Diljit Dosanjh himself, Sonam Bajwa and is the first feature film of actor Shehnaaz Gill after her big boss fame. Honsla Rakh also stars Shinda Grewal, the son of leading punjabi actor Gippy Grewal.
The cast has come together for this fun rom-com film, produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions and will be released worldwide this Dusshera, 15th October, 2021!!