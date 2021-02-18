ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Diljit Dosanjh turns producer with Honsla Rakh

Actor, singer, songwriter, television presenter Diljit Dosanjh is turning film producer; is launching his production company - Story Time Productions.

By Glamsham Editorial
Diljit Dosanjh & Sonam Bajwa in Honsla Rakh
Diljit Dosanjh & Sonam Bajwa in Honsla Rakh (poster)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor, singer, songwriter, television presenter Diljit Dosanjh is turning film producer. He is launching his production company – Story Time Productions.

Diljit Dosanjh starts the shoot of his very first film titled ‘Honsla Rakh’ as a producer, in Vancouver, Canada.

‘Honsla Rakh’ is a Punjabi language feature film starring leading punjab stars Diljit Dosanjh himself, Sonam Bajwa and is the first feature film of actor Shehnaaz Gill after her big boss fame. Honsla Rakh also stars Shinda Grewal, the son of leading punjabi actor Gippy Grewal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast has come together for this fun rom-com film, produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions and will be released worldwide this Dusshera, 15th October, 2021!!

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePrachi Desai set to ‘debut’ in a murder mystery with Manoj Bajpayee
Next articleGirls Hostel 2.0: Good for a quick binge (IANS Review; Rating: * * *)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her makeup look

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill had won hearts and minds as the cute bubbly Punjabi girl in Bigg Boss 13.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill or Mahira Sharma: Whose Kashmiri look did you like the most?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma amazed us with their amazing style and fashion sense
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her Kashmiri look

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill shared pictures and flaunted her Kashmiri look. She is looking absolutely stunning in the pictures.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021