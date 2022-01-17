Director Lingusamy’s bilingual film with Ram Pothineni titled ‘The Warriorr’

- Advertisement -

The makers of director Lingusamy’s film with Telugu star Ram Pothineni in the lead on Monday announced that the film had been titled ‘The Warriorr’.

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual is an action drama that has triggered huge interest ever since it was first announced.

On Monday, the team chose to release the title and the first look of the film.

‘The Warriorr’ poster features Ram Pothineni as a police officer wielding a gun with a tough look, while cops surround him.

Says director Lingusamy, “The poster has triggered curiosity about the story that has the energetic star at its centre. Fans are sure to find this film exciting as they will see Ram donning the khaki for the first time.”

Sources close to the unit say that a fresh schedule of ‘The Warriorr’ has commenced in which crucial scenes are being shot.

The movie’s team vouches that it will surpass expectations of fans and that it will be one of the memorable police stories of south Indian cinema.