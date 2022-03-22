Director Manu Anand expresses gratitude to 'FIR' executive producer

- Advertisement -

Director Manu Anand, whose film ‘FIR’ has now emerged a hit, has penned a long post of gratitude to Shravanthi Sainath who worked as the film’s executive producer.

Taking to Instagram, Manu on Tuesday put out a picture, featuring actor Vishnu Vishal and him leaning on the executive producer, and published a post titled, ‘The pillar to lean on’.

In the post, he said, “Now that ‘FIR’ has reached everyone and we are all moving on to the next things in our careers, I thought it’s the right time to post this picture. This picture is a clear indicator of how things are in real life. Vishnu Vishal and me lean on this person Shravanthi Sainath for a lot of things. Our Executive Producer who wore many hats!

“She was the pillar on which many of us leaned on to get through ‘FIR’. Over a tough period of 2.5 years, she held us together and saw things objectively without ever making it personal.

“We are indeed thankful and blessed to have such a good friend, a capable EP and overall a very good human being who also protected us during many hard days of uncertainties.

“So, here is to Shravanthi Sainath, who made this film a very good experience for the rest of the cast, crew, Vishnu as a producer and me as a director – Thank you Shravanthi.”