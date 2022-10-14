scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Dubbing work of Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja's 'Mega154' begins

If sources in the industry are to be believed, dubbing has begun for megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film

By Glamsham Bureau

If sources in the industry are to be believed, dubbing has begun for megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as ‘Mega 154’, even as shooting continues on one hand.

Helmed by director Bobby (KS Ravindra), the film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Industry insiders say that the team is canning an important action sequence in the film in which Ravi Teja is playing a powerful and lengthy role.

Sources say that the film has been scheduled for release for Sankranthi in 2023 and works are progressing as per schedules.

In accordance with that, the team has begun dubbing from Friday.

Shruti Haasan plays the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

‘Mega154’ has music by Devi Sri Prasad, while Arthur A Wilson is handling its cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Previous article
Kim Kardashian shares ‘intimate’ details of sex life with Pete Davidson
Next article
Manushi Chhillar goes without sleep for 15 nights for 'Tehran'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Pragya Jaiswal

Himanshi Khurana

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US