This Durga Pujo Ritabhari Chakraborty to be featured in a new brand campaign

Gearing up for the auspicious occasion of Durga Pujo, Kalyan Jewellers today announced the launch of the new Sankalp collection – a line of traditional jewellery, handcrafted in yellow-gold with enamel Meenakari work.

Bengali actor and Kalyan Jewellers brand ambassador Ritabhari Chakraborty will be featured in a new brand campaign of the Sankalp Collection

With Persian Meenakari work subtly incorporated into the kaarigari, Sankalp collection pays homage to the timeless pieces of the Bengal’s jewellery repertoire. From a Panch Noli heirloom necklace to the Sonar Haar, Jui haar and bangles, the Ratanchur to the various styles of tie chains, Kaan Pasha and Angti rings, each of the pieces in this collection are loaded with cultural and traditional symbolism.

Speaking on the launch of the new collection, Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, Chairman & Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Durga Puja is not just a religious festival that marks Ma Durga’s homecoming. It is also a celebration of the feminine and through it, a celebration of the strength, grandeur, grace and beauty of every woman. We celebrate this year’s Pujo, by offering our patrons the new Sankalp collection. This line of traditional jewellery will serve as both a beautiful adornment as well as a symbol of prosperity and hope – our collective prayer to Ma Durga, this year.”