Elakshi Gupta opens up on her Marathi debut 'Bhram'

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Elakshi Gupta, who made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” will soon be seen in her Marathi debut film “Bhram”. The actress says that although she met the cast for the first time, she got a lot of support from everyone.

“The production house, director Vaibhav Londhe and the star cast all were really supportive. We all did enjoy the process and gave our best. I didn’t know any of my co- stars before. I met them directly on set. Everyone is friendly and supportive. We used to discuss the scene and suggest each other to get into our better version so that the whole scene gets perfect,” she tells IANS.

Elakshi also sheds light on what kind of character she is playing.

“I am playing the girlfriend of the lead actor who is also one of the suspects in this suspense story,” she says.

The actress will also be seen in her next Bollywood film “Luv You Shankar”.

–IANS

