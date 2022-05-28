scorecardresearch
'F3' logs biggest opening for Venkatesh, Varun Tej

Director Anil Ravipudi has delivered 'F3', the sequel to his blockbuster 'F2', as promised. Despite failing to garner critical acclaim, the film appears to be doing well with family audiences.

By Glamsham Bureau
'F3' logs biggest opening for Venkatesh, Varun Tej pic courtesy twitter
‘F3’ earned Rs 4.06 crore in Nizam, Rs 5.05 crore in Andhra Pradesh, and Rs 1.26 crore in Ceded, bringing the first-day total to Rs 10.37 crore, according to the film’s unit.

This is expected to be Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s biggest day one collection. Dil Raju’s strategy of not going with low ticket prices is paying off handsomely for the film.

Surprisingly, the film’s last two shows grossed significantly more than its first two shows in Telugu states. This is a good sign for the film, which received mediocre reviews from the audience.

Bookings for the film on Saturday and Sunday seem to be decent.

On the other hand, the film had a strong overseas debut, grossing $500,000 on its first day, including the premiere show.

