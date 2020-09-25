Home Regional News

Famed singer SP Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to Covid-19

By Glamsham Editorial
Famed playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, or popularly SPB or Balu in the movie world and who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades died lost his battle against Covid-19 and passed away early Friday, his son S.P.Charan said.

Speaking briefly to the media outside the MGM Healthcare, Charan said Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1.04 p.m. and thanked the hospital officials for the treatment and service.

He said further details will be shared later.

Since Thursday the indications about Balasubrahmanyam were not good.

On Thursday the MGM Healthcare said the singer remains on ECMO and other life support systems.

“His condition in the last 24-hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” the hospital had said.

Since Friday morning a large number of police personnel were deployed outside the hospital.

The singer’s family members were all present at the hospital.

Famed Director Bharathiraja after visiting Balasubrahmanyam at the hospital told the media at this time of grief he was not able to speak anything.

“Even now there is some ray of hope. There is one power above us all,” an emotional Bharathiraja said.

It was movie Director Venkat Prabha who first tweeted about the singer’s death.

Prabhu tweeted “#RIPSPB 1:04pm” announcing the sad news.

On August 5, in a Facebook post, the 74-year old SPB said that he was suffering from a very mild attack of coronavirus and had got himself hospitalised to take rest.

He had said that though the doctors had advised him to stay at home and take rest, he decided to be in a hospital, as at home his family members would get concerned.

He hoped to get discharged from the hospital in two days. But it was not to be. –IANS/vj/in

