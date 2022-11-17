Feb 17 release date for bilingual film 'SIR'/'Vaathi' with Dhanush, Samyuktha

National Award-winning actor Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie ‘SIR’/’Vaathi’ is being mounted on a high budget with lavish production values and is all set for theatrical release on February 17, 2023.

The film’s first single ‘Mastaaru Mastaaru’ in Telugu, and ‘Vaa Vaathi’ in Tamil (both composed by G V Prakash Kumar and sung by Shweta Menon), was released by the makers a few days ago and they received a good response.

Directed by Venky Alluri, the film also features Samyuktha Menon. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas essay supporting roles. It is being made by leading production house Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Some time back, the makers released the teaser of the movie that shows Dhanush as a junior lecturer and it also got a humongous response.