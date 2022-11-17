scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Feb 17 release date for bilingual film 'SIR'/'Vaathi' with Dhanush, Samyuktha

By Glamsham Bureau

National Award-winning actor Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie ‘SIR’/’Vaathi’ is being mounted on a high budget with lavish production values and is all set for theatrical release on February 17, 2023.

The film’s first single ‘Mastaaru Mastaaru’ in Telugu, and ‘Vaa Vaathi’ in Tamil (both composed by G V Prakash Kumar and sung by Shweta Menon), was released by the makers a few days ago and they received a good response.

Directed by Venky Alluri, the film also features Samyuktha Menon. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas essay supporting roles. It is being made by leading production house Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Some time back, the makers released the teaser of the movie that shows Dhanush as a junior lecturer and it also got a humongous response.

Previous article
‘Indian Idol 13’: Puranchand Wadali’s versatile grandson dazzles Ayushmann Khurrana
Next article
High salt intake increase stress levels, finds study
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Pragya Jaiswal

Avika Gor

Asim Riaz

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US