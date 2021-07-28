Dulquer Salmaan’s new Telugu film first look unveiled

Adv.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is quite excited about his second Telugu film as the first look of the upcoming untitled film was unveiled on Wednesday, on the occasion of his birthday.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Ashwini Dutt, the first look of the poster shows Dulquer all smiles as he holds a letter in his hands, while he sits backward on a bicycle. He is playing Lieutenant Raghu Ram in the film.

The film has been shot in Kashmir.

This is the second Telugu film for Dulquer after the success of ‘Mahanati’.