HomeRegionalNews

First look of Ganesh Bellamkonda’s Telugu film unveiled

Ganesh Bellamkonda, son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh and younger brother of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, released the first look of his film

By Glamsham Bureau
First look of Ganesh Bellamkonda's Telugu film unveiled
Ganesh Bellamkonda | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actor Ganesh Bellamkonda, who is the son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh and younger brother of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, released the first look of his upcoming film on Tuesday.

Titled as ‘Swathi Muthyam’, the film is directed by Lakshman K Krishna, with actress Varsha Bollamma playing Ganesh’s love interest. This marks Ganesh’s debut as a lead actor.

- Advertisement -

In the first look of the film, Ganesh is seen in a classy and elegant informal outfit carrying an office bag.

Billed as a fun entertainer, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLavina Tandon: I have been living as Mirabai, not as Lavina
Next articleLeslie Odom Jr, Audra McDonald to host Tony Awards and ‘Broadway’s Back’ concert
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,869FansLike
43,737FollowersFollow
6,203FollowersFollow
57,529FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv