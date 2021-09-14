First look of Ganesh Bellamkonda’s Telugu film unveiled

- Advertisement -

Actor Ganesh Bellamkonda, who is the son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh and younger brother of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, released the first look of his upcoming film on Tuesday.

Titled as ‘Swathi Muthyam’, the film is directed by Lakshman K Krishna, with actress Varsha Bollamma playing Ganesh’s love interest. This marks Ganesh’s debut as a lead actor.

In the first look of the film, Ganesh is seen in a classy and elegant informal outfit carrying an office bag.

Billed as a fun entertainer, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film.