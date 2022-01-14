- Advertisement -
Karthi’s ‘Viruman’ first look released

By Glamsham Bureau
Karthi in Viruman First look _ pic courtesy instagram
The first-look poster of director Muthaiah’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Viruman’, featuring Karthi in the lead, was released on the auspicious occasion of Pongal on Friday.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. Aditi Shankar, the daughter of ace director Shankar, makes her debut as an actress in the film industry with this film in which she plays the female lead.

Secondly, director Muthaiah’s previous film with Karthi, ‘Komban’, was a roaring hit and that has led to fans having huge expectations from ‘Viruman’ as well.

The first look poster of ‘Viruman’ shows Karthi deep in thought, with a spear on his lap.

Recently, actor Karthi had announced that ‘Viruman’ had been completed because of great planning and execution by both director Muthaiah and cinematographer Selvakumar. The film has been extensively shot in and around Theni.

He had wished Aditi Shankar, saying, “Enjoy the journey, you are a natural.”

The film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been produced by 2D Entertainment.

