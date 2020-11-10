Five reasons why Soorarai Pottru star Suriya enjoys a huge fanbase

Advtg.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ star Suriya has made his presence felt in the South film industry, especially in Kollywood, ever since his debut in ‘Nerukku Neru’ way back in 1997.

23 years later, Suriya is still regarded as one of the most-reliable and hardworking actors in the industry, who has earned a loyal fanbase of millions who are always supportive of him and continue to shower their love on the superstar.

As Suriya gears up for his upcoming release, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ on Amazon Prime Video on 12th November, we look at five reasons why the actor enjoys a huge fan following.

Dedication towards his work

Looking at Suriya’s filmography, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor has never shied away from picking tough and demanding roles going on to create magic each time he appears on screen. Whether he is an honest IPS officer from Kaakha Kaakha, or an intense Sanjay Ramasamy in Ghajini, Suirya has brought out each emotion with ease, and has worked hard to display perfection in his roles. His dedication towards his craft can also be seen in his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru.

Helping people in need

Not just a reel hero, Suriya also became a real-life hero when he launched an educational trust called Agaram Foundation in 2006. The foundation honours school toppers from rural areas and provides financial assistance to poor students in Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, Suriya has also donated Rs. 1.5 crore from ‘Soorarai Pottru’ revenue to different film bodies including FEFSI, Directors Union, Producers’ Council and Nadigar Sangam, who lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic. Safe to say that Suriya has a heart of gold.

Family Man

Suriya married well-established actor Jyothika, his co-star in seven films, in 2006. The much-in-love couple is loved by the fans for their camaraderie and chemistry and never fail to give couple goals to their fans. Not only Suriya is a supportive husband but also a hands-down father, and is often spotted spending quality time with his family.

Humble & down-to-earth

Despite having worked in almost 50 films and spending over two decades in the industry, Suriya remains one of the most friendly and humble actors in the industry. Not only do his co-stars appreciate his down-to-earth personality, Suriya’s fans too respect the actor for being kind towards them. With his much-awaited film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ getting delayed, Suriya addressed a letter to his fans appreciating their patience and support from the film. The fans, too, in return lauded the actor for the gesture. Now that’s a star we can all look up to.

His undeniable good looksLast but not the least, one cannot deny that Suriya is one of the most charming actors down south. The actor enjoys a huge female fan-following and surely, his charm and good looks can make them go weak in their knees. Be it an aggressive cop in Singham trilogy or a con man in Pithamagan, Suriya manages to add a style quotient in each of his films.