Advtg.
Home Regional News

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of ‘Genda phool’

By Glamsham Editorial
Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of'Genda phool'
Ratan Kahar
Advtg.

Veteran Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar has added his creative touch to a new Bengali version of the hit track Genda phool by rapper Badshah.

Earlier this year, Badshah had to fend against plagiarism accusations after the release of his single, “Genda phool”. Chunks of song, including its hook, were lifted off Kahar’s Bengali folk classic “Boroloker biti lo”. At that time, the rapper had acted swiftly to do damage control. Amidst lockdown, he reached out to Kahar and deposited money into the veteran folk artiste’s bank account.

Now, a new Bengali version with a touch of classical percussion, titled “Genda Phool Tabla Folk Mix”, has been launched. The song has been ideated and composed by tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh and the music video has been directed by veteran Bengali actor-filmmaker Arindam Sil, who retained bits of Badshah’s original song video. Kahar has sung parts of the new song with National Award-winning Bengali singer Iman Chakraborty. The video features Bickram, Kahar, Iman, Devlina Kumar, Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Advtg.

Getting Kahar and Chakraborty to be part of the version was Bickram Ghosh’s idea.

“I am excited to know how people perceive the song with the tabla mix. We have added contrasting elements to the song — a rap-tabla jugalbandi with EDM. Folk music, Hindustani percussion style and rap make for quite a unique fusion. As a musician, I am always looking to push the envelope. I hope we have surprised the listeners,” Ghosh said.

Director Sil added: “Who would have imagined ‘Genda phool’ with this unusual flavour? The intention behind packing in so many elements was to entertain viewers and listeners in the best possible way through music.”

Advtg.

Meanwhile, “Genda phool”, also sung by Payal Dev, has garnered over 550 million views till now. The song also has Pahari and Gujarati versions.  –ians/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release as cinemas reopen on Oct 15
Next articleAjay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli

Related Articles

News

Mohsin Shaikh opens up on the challenge of recreating ‘Saawan mein lag gayi aag’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New-age composer-lyricist Mohsin Shaikh feels recreating a popular song can be challenging, which is why one needs to select the right original.
Read more
News

Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Badshah recreate ‘Sawan mein lag gayi aag’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singers Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah have collaborated for the remake of the 1998 pop hit, Sawan mein lag gayi...
Read more
News

Jacqueline celebrates as 'Genda phool' crosses 550 million views

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Genda phool, sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, has garnered over 550 million views on YouTube, and actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who stars...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool' 1

DDCA elections countermanded by returning officer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) This month's elections to six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have been countermanded due to...
Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool' 2

Our batting needs to click, says Steve Smith

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker Rajamouli

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool'

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of ‘Genda...

'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release as cinemas reopen on Oct 15

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's blunder draws Salman Khan's attention

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan’s blunder draws Salman Khan’s attention

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks