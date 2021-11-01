HomeRegionalNews

Ancy Kabeer, former Miss Kerala, runner-up killed in car crash

In a tragic accident, a former Miss Kerala and runner-up were killed after their car overturned while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler

By Glamsham Bureau
In a tragic accident, a former Miss Kerala and runner-up were killed after their car overturned near here while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, said police on Monday.

The incident occurred past midnight on Monday when the car lost control after it was trying to avoid a two-wheeler.

Ancy Kabeer, 25, winner of Miss Kerala 2019 and the same year’s runner-up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan were travelling in the car along with two others.

While the two died on the spot, the condition of one of the two surviving persons is said to be serious.

“On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot,” police said.

