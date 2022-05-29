scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Funeral of singer Edava Babu, who passed away on stage, to be held today

By Glamsham Bureau
Funeral of singer Edava Babu to be held today
Singer Edava Basheer aka Edava Babu
- Advertisement -

The funeral of noted Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer, 78, who collapsed and died while performing on stage on Saturday will be conducted on Sunday. The funeral will be held at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan at 3 p.m.

Edava Basheer was rendering a Hindi song ‘Mano ho thum’ and suddenly fell on stage at a programme organized by the Blue Diamond orchestra of which he was a part for the past several years. The function was at Pathirappaly in Kollam district. He was rushed to a private hospital at Cherthala but his life could not be saved.

- Advertisement -

The veteran singer shot into prominence during his school days winning several prizes for his music. Basheer floated a music troupe ‘Sangeethalaya’ at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district which was inaugurated by Malayalam’s most reputed singer, K J Yesudas.

Basheer was a regular at all temple festivals across Kerala and his song “Akasaroopini, Annapoorneswari” in praise of goddess Durga is one of the songs which was in high demand by the listeners during his public programmes.

- Advertisement -

He had travelled across the globe with his music and had performed in the United States, United Kingdom, European countries, middle eastern countries and far eastern nations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan condoled the passing away of Edava Basheer.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAbigail Breslin, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland to star in 'Miranda's Victim'
Next article'Top Gun: Maverick' jets off to $150 million Memorial Day opening
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rashami Desai

Nikki Tamboli

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,416FansLike
52,282FollowersFollow
7,089FollowersFollow
60,050FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US