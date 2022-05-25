scorecardresearch
Gautham Karthik-Revathy starrer A R Murugadoss’ ‘1947 August 16’ first look

By Glamsham Editorial
The makers of Gautham Karthik-Revathy starrer ‘1947 August 16’ officially revealed the movie’s first look poster today.

An A R Murugadoss production in association with Purple Bull Entertainment, the period film is filled with grand imagery and breathtaking action.

Having wrapped the last leg of shooting, it is all set to release in cinemas soon.

Gautham Karthik shared the first look with a caption that read, “It’s been so hard to contain my excitement, but now I can finally share it with you guys! 😁 The first look poster of “1947 August 16”, written and directed by Pon Kumar. Presented by Purple Bull Entertainment.
An A.R.Murugadoss Production. 🙏🏻😊”

