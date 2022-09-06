Gautham Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu' trailer garners 17 million views

The hard hitting trailer of director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s eagerly awaited action entertainer, ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’, featuring actor Silambarasan in the lead, has garnered a whopping 17 million views on YouTube, thereby making it one of the most viewed trailers in recent times.

The impressive numbers that the trailer stacked up did not go unnoticed.

Film business analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday tweeted, “Silamabarasan TR: ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’ trailer garners praise… Trailer of Tamil film ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’, starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is amongst the most viewed trailers in recent times…

“Slated for release on September 15, 2022, ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ – an A.R. Rahman musical – is Dr Ishari K Ganesh presentation.”

The trailer, which has so far received 17.53 million views, has got the thumbs up sign from a whopping 8.8 lakh people.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations amongst fans and film buffs, is likely to be a two-part film, with the first part scheduled to hit screens on September 15.

Silambarasan plays a 19-year-old boy called Muthu in the film, which has Siddhi Idnani playing the female lead character of Paavai.