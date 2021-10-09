Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa’s ‘Paani Ch Madhaani’ first look released

- Advertisement -

The makers of the upcoming film ‘Paani ch Madhaani’ revealed the first look Poster of the film and the trailer will be released on 14 th October 2021.

Dara Motion Picture Pvt Ltd have presented this movie. Apart from the lead pair Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Iftikhar Thakur and Harby Sangha will be seen playing pivotal roles. The Director with a different vision, Dadu aka Vijay Kumar Arora has directed the movie and Naresh Kathooria has written the story. Sunny Raj and Dr Prabhjot Sidhu(Seattle,USA) have produced the whole project. The music will be released on Humble Music. Jatinder Shah is the music director for the ‘Paani Ch Madhaani’. Happy Raikoti has written the lyrics of the songs.

Sharing his excitement regarding this new project, Gippy Grewal said, “Even after being in the industry for almost two decades, every new project and commencement of new project still excites like my first day in front of the camera and Paani Ch Madhaani Punjabi is no different. I just hope everything falls in place and we will be able to entertain the audience as always.”

At this moment, the leading lady of the film Neeru Bajwa said, “I always try to choose scripts that have something to convey and I believe ‘Paani Ch Madhaani’ is one film or one character that will stay with people for a long time. I am very blessed that I got to play this role. Lastly, I liked the poster a lot and I just hope people will also love this poster and film.”

Gippy Grewal’s New Avatar will make you amazed and Neeru Bajwa’s evergreen charm is all set to steal your hearts on the big screen, again. The audience will be witnessing a love tale set in a particular period. ‘Paani Ch Madhaani’ is all set to release on this Diwali, 4th November 2021.