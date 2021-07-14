Gopichand, director Srivass join hands again

Adv.

Filmmaker Srivass has announced his third collaboration with Telugu actor Gopichand. This project will be Gopichand’s 30th film in Tollywood. Gopichand and Srivass have earlier collaborated for “Lakshyam” and “Loukyam” that were received well. The third yet-to-be-titled film is said to be based in Kolkata.

According to the film’s production, the story of the film is penned by Bhupathi Raja and will be a big-budget film.

While the details of the film have been kept under wraps, the film’s first teaser poster was released on its production house People Media Factory’s social media page on Wednesday.

Adv.

The poster of the film has a silhouette of Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge, the idol of Ma Kali and heavy traffic, hinting at the backdrop of the story.

Gopichand will be starting the shoot of the film once he finishes the ongoing shoot of director Maruthi’s next “Pakka Commercial”, which also stars actress Raashii Khanna.