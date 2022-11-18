‘Goshta Eka Paithanichi’ trailer out now!

Winning the National Award for its simple yet powerful story, ‘Goshta Eka Paithanichi’ is ready to release in cinemas on 2nd December 2022. In a world where dreams are dictated by one’s status in society, the trailer gives a sneak peek into the quiet determination of a simple, common woman.

The trailer introduces viewers to a charming world filled with big hopes, unwavering convictions, and humble honesty. Audiences will find the scenes beautifully capturing the grandiosity of dreams, just like Maharashtra’s famous saree ‘Paithani’. Flavours of integrity shine through some really heart-warming scenes. The dialogues reveal the real, candid shades of various characters in the movie.

Gorgeous actor, Sayali Sanjeev who plays the lead role in the film commented “This character has taught me many valuable life lessons. As a film, it has so much to give its audience. I remember many scenes that made me so emotional and now when I look back at them, I still feel the same. Everyone will be able to relate to each character’s journey”

The film has been produced under the banner of Planet Marathi, Golden Ratio Films and Lakeside Productions by Akshay Bardapurkar, Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh and Saurabh Gupta.

Speaking about the film, Director Shantanu Ganesh Rode shared, “Dreams and goals are only for the rich and privileged even today. Society decides who can have big dreams and who cannot. To add to that, if the person is a woman her challenges increase even more. We want more common people, especially women to relate to the journey and get inspired by our film”. Rode has also written the film.

The film had a special screening in Singapore before its official release in theaters. It won the ‘Best Marathi Film’ award at the 68th National Film Awards and has been among the most awaited Marathi films of the year. Goshta Eka Paithanichi also stars Milind Gunaji, Mrinal Kulkarni, Shashank Ketakar, Girija Oak and Suvrat Joshi.