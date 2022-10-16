'Hang him': Sakshi Aggarwal comes out strongly against Chennai stalker

Reacting strongly to the news of a 20-year-old student being pushed to her death by her stalker in Chennai, actress Sakshi Aggarwal has expressed the opinion that the stalker, identified as Sathish, should be hanged to prevent such incidents from recurring again.

Taking to Twitter, Sakshi Aggarwal said: “Sathish should be hanged then only this kinda incidents won’t happen again! Women safety is important for a good society.”

Sakshi isn’t the only celebrity to have raised her voice seeking death penalty for the stalker.

Actor and music director Vijay Antony too had expressed a similar opinion a couple of days ago.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Antony had in Tamil placed a request to the judge who would be hearing the case.

Vijay Antony said that instead of patiently investigating the case for 10 years and then hanging Sathish, who had killed the victim and was responsible for the suicide of her father, the case must be immediately investigated and Sathish must be punished by being pushed in front of a moving train in the same manner he killed the victim.

Antony said that he was making this humble request on behalf of the victim and as a member of the general public.