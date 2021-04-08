Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: The first look of Agent unveiled

Adv.

Today Mr. Majnu Akhil Akkineni turns 28. On the occasion of the young actor’s 28th birthday he took to his social media handle to announce their film titled Agent.

In the poster, the actor looks handsome as ever as he holds a cigarette while blowing out smoke. His unusual look with thick beard and medium-long hair has raised the curiosity of fans. Akhil has transformed himself and the first look is proof.

Check out the photo below.

PRESENTING TO YOU A NEW ME



Crafted by the man himself, Mr @DirSurender ! Thank you sir, I officially surrender to Surender.

A big thank you to my dynamic producer @AnilSunkara1 garu as well.



AGENT Loading 🔥#Agent #AgentLoading @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl pic.twitter.com/xVRGyf3z5I — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 8, 2021