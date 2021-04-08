Adv.
RegionalNews

Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: The first look of Agent unveiled

On the occasion Akhil Akkineni birthday the makers of Akhil5 unveiled the title and first look of the film on Thursday

By Glamsham Editorial
Adv.
Today Mr. Majnu Akhil Akkineni turns 28. On the occasion of the young actor’s 28th birthday he took to his social media handle to announce their film titled Agent.

In the poster, the actor looks handsome as ever as he holds a cigarette while blowing out smoke. His unusual look with thick beard and medium-long hair has raised the curiosity of fans. Akhil has transformed himself and the first look is proof. 

Check out the photo below.

Adv.
Previous articleSneha Reddy wishes her hubby Allu Arjun on his Birthday
Next articleKangana Ranaut talks about being an ‘ultranationalist’
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates