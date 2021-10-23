Happy Birthday: Prabhas looks dashing in Radhe Shyam teaser

- Advertisement -

Prabhas is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, October 23 and the makers of Radhe Shyam treated fans to a new video of the actor introducing his character Vikramaditya. The Radhe Shyam teaser shows Prabhas in a dashing avatar.

He is playing the role of Palmist Vikramaditya, who is madly in love with Prerana played by Pooja Hegde.

The teaser of Radhe Shyam looks beautiful and gives a short idea about Prabhas’ character Vikramaditya. Female fans must be getting excited to see his lover boy avatar. Although, the makers have not revealed much about the storyline of Radhe Shyam, but we must say that it will be an amazing one to watch on the big-screen.



The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Check out Radhe Shyam teaser below.