Happy Onam: Celebrities share festivity greetings

- Advertisement -

From superstar Mohanlal to Allu Arjun, celebrities from all the Southern film industries on Saturday wished their fans of the festival of Onam on social media.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala.

- Advertisement -

Malayalam films’ actor Fahadh Faasil had double reasons to celebrate. He took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Nazriya. The couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Fahadh captioned the image as: “Anniversary cheers. Happy Onam”.

- Advertisement -

Superstar Mohanlal uploaded a picture of himself making a rangoli and captioned it “Happy Onam”.

“Baahubali” star Anushka Shetty took to Instagram Stories and wrote: “Wishing peace, prosperity and well-being for all. Happy Onam”.

- Advertisement -

Telugu star Allu Arjun put up a post on his social media and wrote: “Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous Onam.”

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote on his Instagram Stories: “May this festival of Onam fill your home with all joy, peace and happiness. #onamasamshakal #happyonam.”