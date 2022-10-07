'Har Har Mahadev' becomes first Marathi film to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Director Abhijit Deshpande’s ‘Har Har Mahadev’ will be the first Marathi film to be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, its makers have claimed.

The film is about the inspirational story of a real battle in which only 300 soldiers, led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, fought off 12,000 enemy soldiers and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives.

Baji Prabhu Deshpande was among the many warriors who joined Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to realise his dream of ‘Swarajya’.

The audience will see the heroic saga of Baji Prabhu in Ghodkhind in Zee Studios’ upcoming film ‘Har Har Mahadev.’

Written and directed by Abhijit Deshpande, the film stars Subodh Bhave as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sharad Kelkar as Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

The film, produced by Zee Studios, is to be released in five Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, along with Marathi on October 25, this Diwali.

Chhatrapati Shivaji’s empire extended to South India. The sagas of Maharaj’s bravery and prowess are profoundly recalled and celebrated in the southern part of the country. This is the prime reason that the film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is also being released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages for the audiences to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s glory on the big screen.

The unit has also released a teaser of the film which gives a glimpse of the powerful story that the film is about to bring to audiences. The teaser carries a whole lot of fire to give a goosebumps-worthy experience.