Regional News

Haricharan’s Ayyappa Song ‘Saranapadayathra’ released

By Glamsham Editorial
Haricharan's Ayyappa Song'Saranapadayathra' released
Saranapadayatra
On the onset of Mandalam – Makaravilakku season, an Ayyappa devotional song titled ‘Saranapadayathra’ has been released. Composed by Ranjith Meleppatt, the song rendered by Haricharan is about the journey of a devotee to Sabarimala temple. The prayerful lyrics are penned by Balraj Meleppat. Suresh Gopi launched the song which has been released through Muzik247. It is produced by R M Productions in association with YellowBell Creative Media.

Watch ‘Saranapadayathra’ here

മണ്ഡലകലം ഭക്തി നിർഭരം ആക്കുവാൻ ഹരിചരൻ ആലപിച്ച “ശരണപദയാത്ര” എന്ന

അയ്യപ്പ ഭക്തിഗാനം യൂട്യൂബിൽ റിലീസ് ചെയ്തു. രഞ്ജിത്ത് മേലേപ്പാട്ട് സംഗീതം നൽകിയ ഈ ഗാനം ഒരു ഭക്തന്റെ ശബരിമല യാത്രയെ കുറിച്ചാണ്. ഗാനത്തിന്റെ വരികൾ രചിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് ബൽരാജ് മേലേപ്പാട്ട് ആണ്. സുരേഷ് ഗോപിയാണ് ഈ ഭക്തിഗാനം ലോഞ്ച് ചെയ്തത്. ആർ എം പ്രൊഡക്ഷന്സും യെല്ലോബെൽ ക്രീയേറ്റീവ് മീഡിയയും ചേർന്ന് നിർമിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന ഈ ഗാനം മ്യൂസിക്247ന്റെ ചാനലിലാണ് റിലീസ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

