Harry Bhatti’s ‘Yaar Anmulle Returns’ to release in Sept.

- Advertisement -

Shree Filmz is all set to release their most anticipated feature film of the decade, “Yaar Anmulle Returns” worldwide. The film follows the story of three friends, their bond, heartbreak and romance and will hit theatres worldwide on 10th September, 2021.

The film is being produced by Adamya Singh, Amandeep Sihag, Mithu Jhajra, Dr. Varun Malik and Pankaj Dhaka. The screenplay, story and dialogues have been penned by Gurjind Mann. This sequel to the 2011 blockbuster “Yaar Anmulle” promises a stellar cast of Harish Verma, Prabh Gill, Yuvraj Hans, Navpreet Banga, Nikeet Dhillon, Jasleen Slaich, Rana Jungbahadur and others.

- Advertisement -

The director of the film, Harry Bhatti got nostalgic talking about the film, “I had worked in Yaar Anmulle in 2011 and now getting to direct the sequel is nothing but good luck for me. I am thrilled to see how the audience will respond to Yaar Anmulle Returns.”

Prabh Gill, one of the leading men in the film said, “Yaar Anmulle impacted the industry and masses on a whole different level. So, making the sequel to such a big film with fresh faces and energy was a big challenge and the entire team put forth their best foot forward and delivered accordingly. To make the sequel more appealing and broaden the horizons of the reach of this film, we tried to blend different cultural backgrounds like Himachali, Haryanvi and of course Punjabi. I hope the audiences like the film and appreciate our hard work.”

- Advertisement -

Yuvraj Hans further added to this and said,” It was a privilege for me to get a chance to work in the sequel of Yaar Anmulle. I loved working in the first instalment and it is indeed a dream come true to try and recreate that magic with the team of Yaar Anmulle Returns.”

Everyone’s beloved Tinka, Harish Verma couldn’t help but be all smiles while talking about the film,” Yaar Anmulle Returns is a tale of friends and I am certain that it will take the viewer’s down the memory lane of their golden times. I am really excited for the masses to experience this friendship saga.”

- Advertisement -

The melodious music of the film will be released under the music label Speed Records. “Yaar Anmulle Returns” premiers in theatres worldwide on 10th September, 2021.