Did you know Shivaji Rao Gaekwad was named ‘Rajinikanth’ on Holi!!

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who recently directed a single track, has disclosed why the festival of colours – Holi is special to the family of superstar Rajinikanth.

Taking to Instagram to post a couple of pictures shot while celebrating the festival, Aishwarya Rajinikanth said, “What is life without some colour !?…holi is extra special for our family because “Shivaji “was named “Rajinikanth”on this day by our dearest K.Balachander thatha and there it began ….#happyholi to you …wash the colour off tomorrow but keep the smile on …..”

The director has some huge plans on the cards. A week ago, when she was recovering from Covid, she had met actor-director Raghava Lawrence, who happens to be a big fan of her dad, superstar Rajinikanth.

Soon after the meeting, Aishwaryaa had said, “Something interesting is brewing. My brain is racing after my meeting with Lawrence Anna. Work mode on. Wherever Whenever Whatever!”

Raghava Lawrence, for his part, had tweeted, “All the best sister! Ragavendra swamy is always with you.”