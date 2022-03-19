- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Hilarious promo for 'Jolly O Gymkhana' from 'Beast' garners attention

By Glamsham Bureau
Hilarious promo for 'Jolly O Gymkhana' from 'Beast' garners attention
Vijay and Pooja Hegde in Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

A hilarious promo video put out by the team of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Beast’, ahead of the release of ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’, the second single from the film starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, is winning huge appreciation from fans and audiences alike.

The promo has left several actors and directors including the film’s heroine, Pooja Hegde, laughing. Taking to Twitter, Pooja quoted the promo and said, “Ded” with a lot of laughing smileys.

- Advertisement -

Several celebrities, including director Atlee, couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their appreciation.

The promo video shows the film’s dance choreographer, Jani Master, and his dancers showing a step they have choreographed for the song to the director. Nelson is surprised by the difficult dance step and asks the choreographer if he has kept in mind the artistes who will have to perform it. Jani Master says they have designed the step for Vijay. Asking the director to leave Vijay out, the director points out to the dance choreographer five comedians, dressed in winter clothes, waiting to dance. What follows next is just hilarious.

- Advertisement -

Director Nelson, who is known for his sense of comic timing, has been capitalising on humour to make the promos for his songs extremely popular. In fact, the promo that Nelson put out for the first single of ‘Beast’ — ‘Arabic Kuthu’, which is now shattering records on the Internet, was equally hilarious.

In his earlier film ‘Doctor’ too, Nelson applied the same strategy. The promo that was cut for the ‘Chellamma’ song was so hilarious that the promo was enjoyed as much as the chartbuster.

- Advertisement -
Viahegdepooja
Previous articleKangana Ranaut thrilled as 'Lock Upp' gets 100 million views
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Pragya Jaiswal

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,329FansLike
50,234FollowersFollow
6,854FollowersFollow
59,560FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US