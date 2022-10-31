Hilarious teaser of Telugu web series 'Aha Na Pellanta' released

The makers of director Sanjeev Reddy’s upcoming web series, ‘Aha Na Pellanta’, on Monday released the teaser of the Telugu comedy.

The series, which is a comical narrative of a groom, isolated by the bride on their wedding day, is to be streamed on the OTT platform Zee5.

Produced by Tamada Media, the eight episode series features Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekhar and a bevy of comedians in significant roles.

This romantic comedy drama series will premiere on ZEE5 on November 17.

Packed with a lot of emotions – love, betrayal, friendship, the story revolves around a bride who elopes with her ex-boyfriend leaving the bridegroom waiting in the mandap.

The story unfolds when this guy decides to take revenge. The series is a humorous take on revenge and an irrational oath which changes the protagonist’s fate forever.

‘Aha Na Pellanta’ is an intelligent mix of romance and comedy that takes a unique take on relationships. It will throw not one but many surprises to its viewers.

As seen in the teaser, Seenu (played by Raj Tarun) believes in a superstitious myth planted into him by his mother that his father will be in danger if he likes or thinks of a girl and has never been comfortable talking to them.

After a long wait, when he finally meets the girl of his dreams and everything seems perfect. He gets stood up at the mandap by the bride. From here starts his revenge. With a lot of twists and turns, ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ promises a lot of laughs and will be an absolute emotional roller coaster.

ZEE5 India Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra said: “‘Aha Na Pellanta’ is a modern-day love story that will connect with audience at various levels. As the multilingual storyteller of India, we take pride in focussing on entertainment by partnering with storytellers for diverse narratives and this Telugu offering is another step in that direction. With a popular starcast, the series has a beautiful narration of complicated relationships with an added pinch of comedy that will make it a great watch.”

Director Sanjeev Reddy said: “‘Aha Na Pellanta’ is a story which will entertain the audiences and leave a smile on their faces by the end of the series. We have worked very hard on this project; each role has been crafted keeping in the nuances of every character in mind. We wanted to make sure that the audience is served a series that is a mix of both comedy and drama while making it relatable.”