Sundeep Kishan’s ‘A1 Express’ trends overseas

Adv.

Actor Sundeep Kishan’s recent Telugu film “A1 Express” was released in Hindi on YouTube on Wednesday. Within two days of release, the film is trending in the top 10 list.

Besides India, Sundeep’s film is trending in Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Within two days of release it had already received over 15 million views online.

“There is no better feeling than being celebrated for your art work as an artiste. I am nothing but grateful for all this love,” shared Sundeep.

Adv.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his action film “Gully Rowdy”, directed by G. Nageswara Reddy, to open.

Besides this, he has Vi Anand’s Sci-fi film “SK28” and “Maayavan Reloaded” in the pipeline.