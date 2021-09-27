Honsla Rakh Trailer Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa's in a hilarious comedy ride

- Advertisement -

On Saturday (September 25), Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared the poster for his upcoming film ‘Honsla Rakh’ co-starring Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa on social media.

Fans were super excited to see the trio in an interesting poster! The singer also announced that the film’s trailer will release on Monday (September 27).

In the poster, Diljit, Shenaaz and Sonam are seen wearing sweatpants and sweatshirts. The singer is seen drinking from a nursing bottle and holding a stuffed toy wrapped around in a blanket resembling a baby. Shehnaaz and Sonam are twinning in light teal, polka-dotted outfits and look incredibly cute.

The trailer shows Diljit and Shehnaaz are married couple and are soon to get divorced. They find out they are pregnant. The couple is fighting for custody of the child. Soon he becomes a single father with a seven year old boy attempts to find love again, find a mom for his son, crosses paths with his ex who comes back into the city after a seven year gap.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with praises and excitement to see Shehnaaz back onscreen.

Honsla Rakh’, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, will mark Diljit Dosanjh’s debut as a producer. It is slated for a Dussehra release on October 15, 2021.

Check out Honsla Rakh trailer starring Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa below: